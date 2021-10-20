Baptist College of Florida hosts preview day

At the conclusion of chapel, Admissions Counselor Collin Dollar, joined by Kinchen, presented a $500 scholarship to Ashlyn Miller, who came the longest distance to attend Preview Day, driving there from Columbus, Ohio.

Prospective students were given the opportunity to experience a typical day in the life of a BCF student as they visited a class of their degree interest. The classroom visits included mission/evangelism/theology, teacher education/ general education/ psychology, music, dual enrollment, business leadership, and a financial aid briefing. The classroom visits were designed to provide information on the student’s academic interest, meet the professors in that area, and learn more about financial aid and dual enrollment.

Following the classroom visits, lunch was prepared by staff in the college dining facility, the Deese Center. During lunch, guests had the chance to meet current students and faculty and the BCF Jazz Band provided music for the occasion. After lunch, visitors were able to tour campus housing with the BCF Resident Assistants (RAs) while current students lined the hallway ready to answer any questions on dorm life.

The day concluded with a faculty and staff team vs. students (intramural championship team) in volleyball. The student team had the highest score.