Baptist College of Florida hosts preview day

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) held its fall preview day on Oct. 11 for prospective students.
Potential students and their families gathered in the BCF Wellness Center, where they were greeted and given welcome bags filled with promotional goodies and material relating to campus life and the different degree opportunities available at BCF.
Immediately following registration there, campus visitors were encouraged to visit exhibit displays with more detailed information on campus housing, financial aid, student life activities, BCF campus safety, intramural sports, mission opportunities, collegiate disaster relief, and all of the degree programs.
Additional booths were available to help students enjoy and succeed in their college experience, including stations dedicated to the student organization Tribes, library, writing center, First Year Initiative (FYI), and the computer lab. There was also a balloon-arch photo booth with props where guests could take a picture to remember their trip to BCF’s preview day.
After a welcome from BCF Director of Student Life and Marketing Sandra Richards, she invited guests to attend the R.G. Lee Chapel preview day chapel service. It highlighted the musical groups on campus such as the BCF College Singers, One Voice, and the Guitar Ensemble.
BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen preached during the service.
At the conclusion of chapel, Admissions Counselor Collin Dollar, joined by Kinchen, presented a $500 scholarship to Ashlyn Miller, who came the longest distance to attend Preview Day, driving there from Columbus, Ohio.
Prospective students were given the opportunity to experience a typical day in the life of a BCF student as they visited a class of their degree interest. The classroom visits included mission/evangelism/theology, teacher education/ general education/ psychology, music, dual enrollment, business leadership, and a financial aid briefing. The classroom visits were designed to provide information on the student’s academic interest, meet the professors in that area, and learn more about financial aid and dual enrollment.
Following the classroom visits, lunch was prepared by staff in the college dining facility, the Deese Center. During lunch, guests had the chance to meet current students and faculty and the BCF Jazz Band provided music for the occasion. After lunch, visitors were able to tour campus housing with the BCF Resident Assistants (RAs) while current students lined the hallway ready to answer any questions on dorm life.
The day concluded with a faculty and staff team vs. students (intramural championship team) in volleyball. The student team had the highest score.
After the game, a BCF gift basket was given away and several more $500 scholarships were awarded. As prospective students and their families left the campus, they were encouraged to take advantage of the waived $25 application fee and apply to BCF.
Prospective students can still tour the campus or request more information about BCF by calling 800-328-2660 or visiting www.baptistcollege.edu.