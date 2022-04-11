Baptist College of Florida hosts Solo and Ensemble Festival

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) hosted the Florida Bandmasters Association (FBA) District 2 Solo and Ensemble Festival for area middle and high school students on April 1. The event featured between 100-150 students from grades 6-12, representing about a dozen schools from six area counties.

During the festival, students play their solo or ensemble pieces for one of the FBA-certified adjudicators evaluating their performance. Students select their music from a state-adopted set of music arranged according to the students’ grade level and the difficulty of the composition.

The performances were scheduled every 10 minutes with the adjudicators providing a written and oral evaluation as well as an overall rating. The rating scale for student performances range from 1 to 5, with 1 being a superior rating.

BCF staff and current students introduce visiting students to the campus and shared information about the music degree opportunities available there.

BCF offers an Associate of Arts in Music, Bachelor of Arts in Music, Bachelor of Music in Worship Leadership, Bachelor of Music Education, and Master of Arts in Music and Worship Leadership.

For more information visit www.baptistcollege.edu.