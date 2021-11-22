Baptist College of Florida Jazz Band finishes 38th tour

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) Jazz Band, led by Professor Ron Branning, recently participated in its 38th tour. The twelve band members played nine concerts over the span of five days. The venues consisted of two schools, one in Dothan, Alabama, and one in Fort White, two churches, one in Lake City and one in O’Brien, and the Florida Baptist State Convention held in Lakeland.

The BCF Jazz Band’s repertoire, as in years past, consists of an array of music, including secular classics like Malagueña, hymn arrangements like “O Worship the King,” and contemporary worship pieces like “Open the Eyes of My Heart.”

“We like to cover all the bases in the world of Jazz. Swing, Funk, Rock, Latin, Blues… we try to do it all,” Branning said in a press release.

The BCF Jazz Band has been touring with Branning since 2002, performing for churches, concerts, and events, educating high-schoolers and middle-schoolers, and recruiting for BCF.

“Tour is the highlight of our semester,” stated Shonda Johnston, Jazz Band pianist and BCF Senior. “It really gives the band the opportunity to mesh musically and form an amazing camaraderie with our fellow band members.”

The Jazz Band will be completing its 39th performance tour in the spring. To find out how you can host BCF’s Jazz Band, call the Music and Worship Division at 850-263-3261, ext. 427, or visit www.baptistcollege.edu.