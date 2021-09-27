Baptist College of Florida Music and Worship to present honors recital

The Music and Worship Division at the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will present an honors recital on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. in the R. G. Lee Chapel.

Students are chosen to participate by their vocal or instrumental instructors on the basis of work ethic, talent, and proficiency on their selected instrument.

The program will include selections from students studying voice, piano, guitar, and orchestral instruments. The recital is free and open to the public.

In an effort to keep guests safe and healthy while attending any event or concert on campus, social distancing will be observed. For more information, call 800-328-2660, ext. 427, or visit www.baptistcollege.edu.