Baptist College of Florida offers extra Bible study

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville provides its students, faculty and staff with extra Bible studies focused on several topics that explore the key phrase, “What does the Bible say…”. During the spring semester, there are two such campus wide Bible studies available.
One is the BCF Ladies Bible Study. The study group meets on Tuesday mornings at 7 a.m. in the Kinchen Center. The study is currently offered to female students, faculty, and staff on the campus but when campus activities reopen to off-campus visitors, women from the community are also welcomed to attend.
For the spring 2021 semester, the passage being explored is Matthew 5-7. Beth Andrews, Administrative Assistant to the Academic Dean and Bible Study Leader, said in a press release that she choose this passage “because it is one of Jesus’ best-known sermons, containing the Beatitudes, the Lord’s Prayer, and teachings on a wide variety of topics all worthy of close attention.”
Another study group meets Tuesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. in the Kinchen Center. It is open to students both in person and through a zoom link. For those students who join in person, free coffee is provided along with discussion.
BCF leadership says “the reasoning behind this Bible study is that it’s not all about papers, exams, or grades, but about looking at God’s Word in an environment that invites discussion and questions.”
BCF Campus Minister and Assistant Professor of Christian Ministry Lance Beauchamp is leading that group. “We are going verse by verse through a book of the Bible each week,” he said in the press release. “We began going verse by verse through 1 Corinthians in the fall semester. We picked up where we left off this semester and plan to complete this book. I chose it because it is very easy to apply to 21st century American culture in that we face some of the same temptations from culture and problems.”
When asked what he would tell students looking for a Bible study, “I would tell them they are welcome to attend. It is a great opportunity to look at some of the more difficult passages of Scripture that have immediate application. We look at topics ranging from marriage and divorce to gray areas of life to spiritual gifts.”
The location provides room for social distancing to help keep students safe, school officials said.
For more information on classes and programs offered at BCF, call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.