Baptist College of Florida offers extra Bible study

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville provides its students, faculty and staff with extra Bible studies focused on several topics that explore the key phrase, “What does the Bible say…”. During the spring semester, there are two such campus wide Bible studies available.

One is the BCF Ladies Bible Study. The study group meets on Tuesday mornings at 7 a.m. in the Kinchen Center. The study is currently offered to female students, faculty, and staff on the campus but when campus activities reopen to off-campus visitors, women from the community are also welcomed to attend.

For the spring 2021 semester, the passage being explored is Matthew 5-7. Beth Andrews, Administrative Assistant to the Academic Dean and Bible Study Leader, said in a press release that she choose this passage “because it is one of Jesus’ best-known sermons, containing the Beatitudes, the Lord’s Prayer, and teachings on a wide variety of topics all worthy of close attention.”

Another study group meets Tuesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. in the Kinchen Center. It is open to students both in person and through a zoom link. For those students who join in person, free coffee is provided along with discussion.