Baptist College of Florida participates in Florida Baptist state convention

On Nov. 7-9, representatives from the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville took part in the Florida Baptist Pastor’s Conference and the annual meeting of the Florida Baptist State Convention held at Lakes Church in Lakeland.

The theme for this year’s convention meeting was “Blessed Be the Tie: A Family Gathering.”

Messengers, exhibitors, and visitors attending the 2021 convention were greeted by BCF students serving in the registration area as they verified credentials and registered those in attendance.

BCF was also well represented during the Pastor’s Conference with 2006 graduate Stephen Wolgamott leading the Praise and Worship time. During the convention meeting, 2006 graduate James Ross preached the convention sermon. Several BCF graduates held leadership roles during nominations and reporting.

The 2021 annual meeting began Monday afternoon with preaching and the BCF Jazz Band performing at dinner, followed by reports on Tuesday from all of the cooperating ministries in the convention.

BCF was represented by a video of BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen addressing messengers and illustrating how BCF prepares students.