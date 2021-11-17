Baptist College of Florida participates in Florida Baptist state convention

On Nov. 7-9, representatives from the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville took part in the Florida Baptist Pastor’s Conference and the annual meeting of the Florida Baptist State Convention held at Lakes Church in Lakeland.
The theme for this year’s convention meeting was “Blessed Be the Tie: A Family Gathering.”
Messengers, exhibitors, and visitors attending the 2021 convention were greeted by BCF students serving in the registration area as they verified credentials and registered those in attendance.
BCF was also well represented during the Pastor’s Conference with 2006 graduate Stephen Wolgamott leading the Praise and Worship time. During the convention meeting, 2006 graduate James Ross preached the convention sermon. Several BCF graduates held leadership roles during nominations and reporting.
The 2021 annual meeting began Monday afternoon with preaching and the BCF Jazz Band performing at dinner, followed by reports on Tuesday from all of the cooperating ministries in the convention.
BCF was represented by a video of BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen addressing messengers and illustrating how BCF prepares students.
The BCF Admissions Team and Lakeland Campus Site Administrator Stephen Thomas manned an exhibit booth at the convention where visitors received information on regionally accredited and degrees available on the Graceville campus, the Lakeland campus, and completely online.
Homeschool and private school juniors and seniors were introduced to the dual-enrolled program available online. Many members of the BCF family and friends stopped by the school’s booth to rekindle friendships, sign the alumni book, and gather information on upcoming campus projects and new ventures.