 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baptist College of Florida participates in South Florida Youth Rally

  • 0
BCF participates in South Florida Youth Rally

BCF Lakeland Site Administrator Stephen Thomas presents Ellie Grady with a $500 scholarship from the Baptist College of Florida.

 BCF, PROVIDED

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) participated in the South Florida Baptist Association Youth Rally, “DISRUPT: Break from The Norm,” held on Saturday, Feb. 26.

According to BCF Lakeland Site Administrator Stephen Thomas, more than 200 young people gathered at Crestview Baptist Church in Lakeland for the event. During the experience, participants heard about the academic opportunities available at the BCF’s campus in Lakeland.

Guest speaker was Baptist Collegiate Ministry (BCM) Director Jay Sanders. Evangel City led praise and worship.

Thomas also spoke, talking about the BCF degrees available in Lakeland.

There was a drawing for a $500 BCF scholarship and the winner was Ellie Grady. That individual is a current dual-enrolled student with BCF and interested in pursuing a bachelor’s degree in missions.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup

Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, March 8-11:

Jackson County recognizes three

Jackson County recognizes three

Jackson County Commissioners recognized three individuals at their second-Tuesday meeting for March, one for her longevity and two for their d…

Police roundup

Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, March 5-7:

Marianna airport goal takes flight

Marianna airport goal takes flight

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday adopted a joint resolution with the city of Marianna, in which the two governmental bodies express the…

Police roundup

Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, March 1-4:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert