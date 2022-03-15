Baptist College of Florida participates in South Florida Youth Rally

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) participated in the South Florida Baptist Association Youth Rally, “DISRUPT: Break from The Norm,” held on Saturday, Feb. 26.

According to BCF Lakeland Site Administrator Stephen Thomas, more than 200 young people gathered at Crestview Baptist Church in Lakeland for the event. During the experience, participants heard about the academic opportunities available at the BCF’s campus in Lakeland.

Guest speaker was Baptist Collegiate Ministry (BCM) Director Jay Sanders. Evangel City led praise and worship.

Thomas also spoke, talking about the BCF degrees available in Lakeland.

There was a drawing for a $500 BCF scholarship and the winner was Ellie Grady. That individual is a current dual-enrolled student with BCF and interested in pursuing a bachelor’s degree in missions.