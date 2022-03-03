Baptist College of Florida prepares for Preview Day

With spring Preview Day just a few days away at the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville, faculty and staff are preparing for prospective students to come in for a glimpse of the college and a sample of college life.
On March 7, registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the BCF Wellness Center, located in the center of the campus. After registration, there will be a brief welcome where several scholarships will be presented. Prospective students and their families will have a chance to visit different booths and gather information on degree programs, meet some friendly faces around the campus, hear about the different financial aid available, meet the dorm Resident Assistants, and document the day at the photo booth.
Following the meet and greet, guests will go to the R.G. Lee Chapel where they will be led in worship highlighting the different musical groups on campus. The praise and worship will reflect a typical Monday and Tuesday chapel service. During the service, guests will also hear from BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen as he welcomes them and talks about BCF.
After chapel, prospective students will have an opportunity to visit the department that corresponds with their educational interests including dual enrolled options.
There will be a financial aid briefing covering practical topics such as, familiarization with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), tuition assistance, and scholarship programs that are available to eligible BCF students.
Afterwards, prospective students will have lunch in the college dinning facility, the Deese Center, where BCF students have their meals throughout the week. The BCF Jazz Band will perform during the meal.
Following lunch, the admissions team will provide a campus tour featuring the prayer chapel, library, writing center, and computer lab, while BCF Resident Assistants (RA’s) provide tours of the various on-campus housing options.
Guests attending Preview Day will also observe a friendly game of basketball between the faculty/staff team and this semester’s basketball champions.
There will be several $500 scholarship drawings during the day and the $25 application fee will be waived for any student that applies on Preview Day.