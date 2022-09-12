Baptist College of Florida prepares for Preview Day

Preparations are underway at the Baptist College of Florida for the school’s upcoming Preview Day.

Set for Oct. 10, its purpose is to give prospective students the opportunity to visit the college campus and see if this is where they want to continue their education.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. in the BCF Wellness Center. After registration and a brief welcome, several scholarships will be awarded and an overview of the day’s events will be provided.

Guests will have the opportunity to visit with faculty and staff, gather information about the degree programs and financial aid opportunities available, and meet the division chairs and dorm advisors at the exhibit booths located in the Wellness Center.

Following this meet and greet time, prospective students and their families will gather in the R.G. Lee Chapel to take part in a time of student-led praise and worship, and where all of the music groups on campus will be introduced.

During the special Preview Day chapel service, BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen will deliver the chapel message. Potential students will gain some insight into what a typical Monday and Tuesday in the life of a BCF student looks like, since faculty and students attend chapel services together twice a week.

After the chapel service, prospective students and their guests will have the opportunity to attend several classes that align with their educational goals. Another optional class is the financial aid briefing that will cover practical topics such as the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and the tuition assistance and scholarship programs that are available to eligible BCF students.

Next, the BCF Jazz Band will play for prospective students and guests during lunch in the Deese Center, where BCF students can have breakfast, lunch, and dinner throughout the week. After the meal, the school’s Resident Assistants will provide tours of the on-campus housing option while admissions counselors give tours of the rest of the campus.

To conclude the afternoon, guests can watch a friendly game of volleyball between the faculty/staff team and this semester's BCF intramural volleyball champions. At this event, two more prospective students will win $500 scholarships.

The $25 application fee is waived on Preview Day, and everyone that completes a survey has a chance to win the BCF goodie basket.

To register for Preview Day or for more information, visit www.baptistcollege.edu or call 850-263-3261.