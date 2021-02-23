Baptist College of Florida prepares for Preview Day

With Spring Preview Day just a few weeks away, faculty, staff, and students at the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) are preparing showcase the campus and its offerings.

The biannual event is to be held on March 8 and is designed to give prospective students the opportunity to visit the college campus and see if BCF is where they should continue their education. This semester, students can attend on the Graceville campus or watch live on Facebook.

Registration is set to begin at 9 a.m. in the BCF Wellness Center, located in the center of the campus (masks required). After registration, prospective students and their families will have a chance to speak with faculty and staff, gather information about all of the degree programs and financial aid, and meet the division chairs and dorm advisors at their socially distanced exhibit booths.

Following the meet and greet time, guests will remain in the Wellness Center for a time of student-led praise and worship highlighting one of the musical groups on campus and to hear the chapel message from BCF Professor of Theology and Philosophy Mark Rathel.

After chapel, guests will hear the BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen as he welcomes and encourages students to consider BCF for continuing their education.