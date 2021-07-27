Baptist College of Florida prepares for students' return

New and returning students are expected to arrive on campus at the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville in just a few weeks. New Student Orientation is scheduled this year for Aug. 12-13.
New students will begin orientation in the Deese Center with breakfast and registration, followed by a time of student led worship and word of welcome by BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen in the R.G. Lee Chapel.
Although the Lakeland Instructional Site students, online students, and graduate students receive a customized orientation, they are always also welcome to attend orientation on the Graceville campus for fellowship, information-gathering, and lunch with their academic advisors.
New Student Orientation provides opportunities for making friends and exposes incoming students to campus life, registration procedures, institutional policies of attending BCF, as well as giving them an ideal time to obtain their ID cards and vehicle passes, school officials said in a press release about the upcoming event.
This year, in addition to the formal instructions provided during orientation, there are several activities planned to welcome new students and acquaint them with the campus and staff. On Aug. 12 after lunch, new students will get a bus tour of the Graceville area provided by BCF Theology Division Chair Rich Elligson.
“It is important for new students to know where the resources are within the community to include doctor’s offices, pharmacist, post office, restaurants, and churches as well as how to get to the hospital, bowling lanes, and beach,” school officials said in the release.
A “Meet and Greet” with local church leader will be held that evening at 6 p.m., where new and returning students can meet with representatives from area churches go learn information on their upcoming events. “This is a timely activity for new BCF students because it offers them the opportunity to gather material on all of the churches in the area and learn more about their worship styles and ministry opportunities,” the release stated.
On Friday morning, BCF Campus Minister Lance Beauchamp will talk to new students about opportunities for ministry and community involvement.
Another activity designed to help new students become familiar with the campus is a version of the “Amazing Race” provided by the campus Resident Assistants (RAs). To learn more about becoming a new student at BC, call 800-328-2660, ext. 460, or visit www.baptistcollege.edu.
The last day to register for fall classes is Aug. 22.