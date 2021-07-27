Baptist College of Florida prepares for students' return

“It is important for new students to know where the resources are within the community to include doctor’s offices, pharmacist, post office, restaurants, and churches as well as how to get to the hospital, bowling lanes, and beach,” school officials said in the release.

A “Meet and Greet” with local church leader will be held that evening at 6 p.m., where new and returning students can meet with representatives from area churches go learn information on their upcoming events. “This is a timely activity for new BCF students because it offers them the opportunity to gather material on all of the churches in the area and learn more about their worship styles and ministry opportunities,” the release stated.

On Friday morning, BCF Campus Minister Lance Beauchamp will talk to new students about opportunities for ministry and community involvement.

Another activity designed to help new students become familiar with the campus is a version of the “Amazing Race” provided by the campus Resident Assistants (RAs). To learn more about becoming a new student at BC, call 800-328-2660, ext. 460, or visit www.baptistcollege.edu.

The last day to register for fall classes is Aug. 22.