Baptist College of Florida prepares to welcome students

New and returning students are expected to arrive on the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) campus in just a few weeks. New Student Orientation is scheduled for Aug. 11-12.

New students will begin orientation in the Deese Center with breakfast and registration, followed by a time of student-led worship and a welcome by BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen.

BCF online students and the school’s Lakeland-site students, and graduate students receive a customized orientation from the school’s distance education team but are also welcome to attend orientation on the Graceville campus for fellowship, information gathering, and lunch with their academic advisors.

New Student Orientation exposes incoming students to campus life, registration procedures, institutional policies, as well as how to obtain an ID card and vehicle pass, and gives them an opportunity to meet other students.

There are also several informal activities planned to welcome new students and acquaint them with the campus and staff.

After lunch on Aug. 11, new students can join a bus tour of the Graceville area provided by BCF Theology Division Chair Rich Elligson. They’ll see where several key community resources are located, including churches, doctors’ offices, pharmacies, the post office, restaurants, and routes to nearby attractions.

Aug. 11 will also feature “Meet and Greet” night at 6 p.m. in the BCF Wellness Center. During it, students are invited to meet with representatives from area churches that will provide information on their upcoming events and ministries.

On Aug. 12, BCF Admissions Counselor Collin Dollar and Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM) Coordinator Daniel Shenning will be talk with new students the opportunities for ministry and community involvement. Aug. 12 will also include game night and an introduction to the activities available in the BCF Wellness Center.

Another activity designed to help new students become familiar with the campus is a version of the “Amazing Race” provided by the campus Resident Assistants (RAs).

To learn more about becoming a new student at BCF, call 800-328-2660, ext. 460, or visit www.baptistcollege.edu. The last day to register for fall classes is Aug. 21.