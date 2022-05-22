 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baptist College of Florida presents spring concert

BCF College Singers perform during the school’s spring concert.

 BCF, PROVIDED

The Music and Worship Division at the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) presented its spring concert on May 10, in the historic R.G. Lee Chapel on campus.

A collection of worship and seasonally-themed arrangements were performed by the BCF College Singers, Jazz Band, and the Guitar Ensemble. The concert concluded with an a cappella performance of “The Lord Bless You and Keep You,” sung by BCF College Singers stationed throughout the chapel at that point.

BCF professor Angela Glover accompanied the Guitar Ensemble on piano. They performed selections by Andrew Forrest and “Appalachian Rain” by Leo Welch. There was also a special guitar duet by prospective student Devin Turley and BCF professor Jonathan Erp.

The BCF College Singers and Jazz Band had recently returned from touring in Lake City, Ocala, Chipley, Miami, and Key West. Their pieces on the night included a special tribute to Ralph Carmichael, “The New 23rd” and the Easter story found in “Empty Now” by Joseph M. Martin.

BCF senior Riley Higgins and alumnus Shonda Johnson were featured soloists for the evening and were accompanied by the College Singers and Jazz Band. An original composition written by BCF Music and Worship Division Chair Bill Davis and performed by the Jazz Band was also a highlight.

