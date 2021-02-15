Baptist College of Florida professor earns doctorate

Professor Kaye Johnson, Chair of the Teacher Education Division at the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville, has recently completed all of the requirements necessary for her Doctor of Education degree in Educational Leadership from Liberty University.

After 33 years of working in multiple levels of leadership in the public school system, Johnson had joined the BCF faculty upon her retirement and provided BCF with guidance needed for state certification in the teacher education and the music education programs.

In addition to the Doctorate in Education, Johnson holds a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Troy University, a Master’s from Troy in Educational Supervision, and Education Specialist from the University of West Florida.

“I am delighted that Kaye Johnson has completed all of the requirements for her doctorate, said BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen in a press release about the achievement.

“When she came to work with us from the local school system, I had high expectations, and she has exceeded them. I am looking forward to many exciting developments in our teacher education programs under the leadership of Dr. Kaye Johnson.”