Baptist College of Florida professor earns doctorate

Baptist College of Florida (BCF) professor Chantel Oney recently completed all of the requirements necessary to earn a Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) from Saint Leo University.

Chair of the Business Leadership Division and Instructor of Business at BCF, Oney also holds a Bachelor’s in Business Leadership from BCF and a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Saint Leo University.

Oney began teaching as an adjunct instructor in the Business Leadership Division at BCF in Spring 2014 as well as serving in the registrar’s office.

She was promoted to Chair of the Business Leadership Division on July 1, 2017.

Before becoming a student at BCF, Oney served her country in the United States Air Force as an information manager. After completing basic training and technical school, she was stationed at Osan Air Base, South Korea and Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida.