Baptist College of Florida professor earns doctorate

Baptist College of Florida (BCF) professor Chantel Oney recently completed all of the requirements necessary to earn a Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) from Saint Leo University.
Chair of the Business Leadership Division and Instructor of Business at BCF, Oney also holds a Bachelor’s in Business Leadership from BCF and a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Saint Leo University.
Oney began teaching as an adjunct instructor in the Business Leadership Division at BCF in Spring 2014 as well as serving in the registrar’s office.
She was promoted to Chair of the Business Leadership Division on July 1, 2017.
Before becoming a student at BCF, Oney served her country in the United States Air Force as an information manager. After completing basic training and technical school, she was stationed at Osan Air Base, South Korea and Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida.
“My family and I love BCF, and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve such a great institution with a rich history of training men and women to impact the Kingdom,” Oney said in a BCF press release. “I am honored to be a part of a legacy that will extend into future generations not only by teaching business principles and skills but helping students to grasp that their mission field is wherever the Lord places them. I am a firm believer that God cares about business because He cares about people.”
Oney’s husband, James Oney Jr., earned his bachelor’s in Ministry Studies and master’s in Christian Studies from BCF. He is currently pursuing a second master’s, a master’s of Divinity with a concentration in biblical languages, from Mid-Western Theological Seminary.
For more information on the professors teaching at BCF, call 800-328-2660 or visit www.baptistcollege.edu.