Baptist College of Florida professor to update 'A History of Mississippi Baptists'

Baptist College of Florida (BCF) Adjunct Professor of History Bob Rogers recently signed a contract with the Mississippi Baptist Convention to revise and update the book, “A History of Mississippi Baptists.”

The book was originally written by Richard Aubrey McLemore and published in 1971. Much additional history has been recorded within the life of Mississippi Baptists since 1971 and Rogers is tasked with capturing that treasured data in the revised/updated volume.

Rogers teaches two or three history courses each semester at BCF. He is a former pastor and now serves as the chaplain at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Rogers holds degrees from Mississippi College (B.A.) and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary (M.Div.; Ph.D.).