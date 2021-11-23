 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baptist College of Florida professor to update 'A History of Mississippi Baptists'
0 Comments

Baptist College of Florida professor to update 'A History of Mississippi Baptists'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BCF professor to update 'A History of Mississippi Baptists'

Dr. Shawn Parker, Executive Director-Treasurer of the Mississippi Baptist Convention with BCF Adjunct Professor Bob Rogers, right, as he signs the contract to update the history of Mississippi Baptists. In the background is an artist’s rendering of Cole’s Creek Baptist Church, established in 1791, the first Baptist church in Mississippi.

 BCF, PROVIDED

Baptist College of Florida (BCF) Adjunct Professor of History Bob Rogers recently signed a contract with the Mississippi Baptist Convention to revise and update the book, “A History of Mississippi Baptists.”

The book was originally written by Richard Aubrey McLemore and published in 1971. Much additional history has been recorded within the life of Mississippi Baptists since 1971 and Rogers is tasked with capturing that treasured data in the revised/updated volume.

Rogers teaches two or three history courses each semester at BCF. He is a former pastor and now serves as the chaplain at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Rogers holds degrees from Mississippi College (B.A.) and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary (M.Div.; Ph.D.).

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Young Marianna woman dies in crash

  • Updated

A 19-year-old Marianna woman died in a Jackson County traffic crash late Sunday morning at Peacock Bridge and State Road 71 and her 18-year-ol…

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 17-19:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert