Baptist College of Florida ready for Preview Day

Fall Preview Day is just a few days away at the Baptist College of Florida. It will be held on Monday, Oct. 11.
The open house event is designed to give prospective students the opportunity to visit the college campus and decide if BCF is where they should continue their education. This fall semester, students and their families can attend Preview Day on the Graceville campus as the school continues to social distance. Masks will be optional.
Registration is set to begin at 9 a.m. in the BCF Wellness Center, located in the center of the campus. After registration, prospective students and their families will have a chance to speak with faculty and staff, gather information about all of the degree programs and financial aid, and meet the division chairs and dorm advisors at their socially distanced exhibit booths.
Following the meet-and-greet time, guests will gather in in the R. G. Lee Chapel for a time of student-led praise and worship highlighting the musical groups on campus and hear from BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen.
Following chapel, prospective students can engage in conversation in the classroom with professors in their desired educational path, or attend the financial aid briefing that will cover practical topics on familiarization with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and the tuition assistance and scholarship programs that are available to eligible BCF students. There will also be a dual-enrolled option for home-school or private-school juniors and seniors to learn more about obtaining college credits while still in high school.
After the classroom visits, campus visitors will have lunch in the Deese Center, with a special performance by the BCF Jazz Band. Afterward, admissions counselors will be available to take applications and answer questions while BCF Resident Assistants (RA’s) will provide a tour of the on-campus housing options. Guest will then gather back in the BCF Wellness Center for the Preview Day Faculty/Staff vs Student Volleyball Challenge and final scholarship drawings.
Visitors attending Preview Day will be eligible for several $500 scholarships and the $25 application fee will be waived for all prospective students who apply on Preview Day.
To register or for more information, visit www.baptistcollege.edu or call 850-263-3261.