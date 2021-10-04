Baptist College of Florida ready for Preview Day

Fall Preview Day is just a few days away at the Baptist College of Florida. It will be held on Monday, Oct. 11.

The open house event is designed to give prospective students the opportunity to visit the college campus and decide if BCF is where they should continue their education. This fall semester, students and their families can attend Preview Day on the Graceville campus as the school continues to social distance. Masks will be optional.

Registration is set to begin at 9 a.m. in the BCF Wellness Center, located in the center of the campus. After registration, prospective students and their families will have a chance to speak with faculty and staff, gather information about all of the degree programs and financial aid, and meet the division chairs and dorm advisors at their socially distanced exhibit booths.

Following the meet-and-greet time, guests will gather in in the R. G. Lee Chapel for a time of student-led praise and worship highlighting the musical groups on campus and hear from BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen.