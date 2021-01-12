 Skip to main content
Baptist College of Florida registering students for spring
BCF continues registration for the spring semester. 

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is currently registering students for the spring semester which begins on Jan. 25, 2021.

New student orientation will be held Jan. 21-22, beginning at 8:30 a.m. in the Deese Center. Even though registration continues through the official drop/add deadline in January, registering early helps ensure a seat in the preferred classes.

BCF offers programs and degrees online and on campus that prepare men and women for areas of Christian service, leadership, ministry, and education.

Currently, BCF has three masters degrees (Master of Arts in Christian Studies, Master of Arts in Counseling, and Master of Arts in Music and Worship Leadership), 16 bachelor degrees (Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Studies, Business Leadership, Christian Studies, Education Studies, Elementary Education, History & Social Studies, History & Social Studies Secondary Education, Leadership & Christian Education, Ministry, Ministry Studies, Missions, Missions with a Concentration in Aviation, Music, Psychology, Bachelor of Music in Worship Leadership, Bachelor of Music Education (Choral or Instrumental), and three associate degrees (Associate in of Arts in General Studies, Music, and Associate of Divinity).

In addition to the courses offered on the Graceville campus and online, BCF classes are available through connect classes in Central Florida.

To see the complete list of classes for the spring semester or for more information about BCF in general, call 800-328-2660, ext. 460, or visit www.baptistcollege.edu.

