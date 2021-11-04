Baptist College of Florida resumes Holiday Heritage Festival

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will usher in the Christmas season at the BCF Holiday Heritage Festival on Friday, Nov. 19, beginning at 11 a.m., in the historic Heritage Village just off of Sanders Avenue.

The event has activities for kids and adults. Demonstrations of cane grinding, syrup making, and a variety of crafts will be ongoing throughout the day. The artisans “will travel back in time as they display their abilities in painting, soap making, macramé, handmade gifts, candles, and a multitude of other artistries and crafts,” BCF said in a press release.

Visitors will have the opportunity to buy some of the homemade arts and crafts from the craft vendors, and also try the homemade chili, hotdogs, and chicken perleu provided by the BCF faculty and staff spouses. All of the donations that are collected from the food items will go directly into the BCF Scholarship Fund.

Guests can also attend a Christmas musical beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the R. G. Lee Chapel prior to the festival events, but will need to contact the Music and Worship Division (850-263-3261, ext. 427) to obtain a free ticket since space is limited due to safety precautions.

For more information, call 800-328-2660 or visit www.baptistcollege.edu.