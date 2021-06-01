 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baptist College of Florida’s 'Elevate' camp returns in July
0 comments

Baptist College of Florida’s 'Elevate' camp returns in July

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BCF’s 'Elevate' camp returns in July

BCF music graduates leading worship during Elevate.

 BCF, PROVIDED

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) Music and Worship Division is preparing to host its sixth annual Music and Worship Arts Camp, Elevate. It will be held on campus July 12-16.

Designed for high-school and middle-school students, the camp has two main purposes, according to a press release from BCF: “To guide camp students in their musical abilities such as singing, playing instruments, leading worship, operating worship technology, learning creative arts, and more; and to help students “elevate” the Lord as they gain a deeper understanding of true worship,” the release states.

While on the BCF Graceville campus, students will live in the dorms, eat in the dining hall, use the college recreational facilities, and get to know some of BCF’s music professors and students in an experience that will expose them to campus life.

Elevate campers will receive lessons on guitar, piano, drums, bass, band instruments and voice, as well as specialty classes such as music reading, choir, worship leadership, technology, photography, videography, and sign language.

Elevate will also include a splash day, a color war, and a trip to the Water World Water Park in Dothan.

Evenings will feature youth-oriented worship. Serving as camp pastor this year is Josh Richards, a BCF graduate and master’s student at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, NC. Musical worship will be led by BCF alumni and current music students.

The camp is geared for high school and middle school students who sing or play in a youth praise band, sing in a youth choir, or serve on a worship team; however, no musical experience is necessary.

The cost is $200 per camper. For more information or to register, contact the BCF Music and Worship Division at 800-328-2660, ext. 427 or visit www.baptistcollege.edu and click on the "Elevate" banner.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 22-25:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from May 26-28:

+3
Family includes 2 new doctors
Local

Family includes 2 new doctors

Proud parents Milton and Tina Sample and Charles Miller are excited to share that their daughters, Ki’ara Malone and Joselyn Miller, have both…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert