Baptist College of Florida’s 'Elevate' camp returns in July

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) Music and Worship Division is preparing to host its sixth annual Music and Worship Arts Camp, Elevate. It will be held on campus July 12-16.

Designed for high-school and middle-school students, the camp has two main purposes, according to a press release from BCF: “To guide camp students in their musical abilities such as singing, playing instruments, leading worship, operating worship technology, learning creative arts, and more; and to help students “elevate” the Lord as they gain a deeper understanding of true worship,” the release states.

While on the BCF Graceville campus, students will live in the dorms, eat in the dining hall, use the college recreational facilities, and get to know some of BCF’s music professors and students in an experience that will expose them to campus life.

Elevate campers will receive lessons on guitar, piano, drums, bass, band instruments and voice, as well as specialty classes such as music reading, choir, worship leadership, technology, photography, videography, and sign language.

Elevate will also include a splash day, a color war, and a trip to the Water World Water Park in Dothan.