Baptist College of Florida safety record featured

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville was recently featured by College Cliffs as the number one safest campus in Florida, according to a BCF press release.

According to the 2019 security report published by the college, BCF has zero incidents of violence, theft, partying, or assault in the past three years.

Along with the efforts of the community support, BCF provides additional safety measures such as the strategically located storm shelters, campus safety, and security team, the release stated.

Several years ago, in an effort to keep students safe and heighten the protection of the BCF campus, school President Thomas A. Kinchen, in tandem with Miller and Miller Investigative and Security Services, established an Armed Security Emergency Response Team (ASERT) for the campus.

“Our goal is to make BCF the safest campus in Florida,” said M&M Chief Wesley Miller. "This team is extremely dedicated to keeping the student and staff safe from any emergency from an active shooter to a weather-related emergency."