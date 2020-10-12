Baptist College of Florida safety record featured

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville was recently featured by College Cliffs as the number one safest campus in Florida, according to a BCF press release.
According to the 2019 security report published by the college, BCF has zero incidents of violence, theft, partying, or assault in the past three years.
Along with the efforts of the community support, BCF provides additional safety measures such as the strategically located storm shelters, campus safety, and security team, the release stated.
Several years ago, in an effort to keep students safe and heighten the protection of the BCF campus, school President Thomas A. Kinchen, in tandem with Miller and Miller Investigative and Security Services, established an Armed Security Emergency Response Team (ASERT) for the campus.
“Our goal is to make BCF the safest campus in Florida,” said M&M Chief Wesley Miller. "This team is extremely dedicated to keeping the student and staff safe from any emergency from an active shooter to a weather-related emergency."
The team, made up of five men and one woman, complete training and testing each year to be certified by the state while maintaining their professional roles at the school as faculty and administrators. Current ASERT members include Academic Dean Robin Jumper, who is the curator for the Florida Baptist Archives; Professor of History and Christian Studies Roger Richards; Music and Worship Division Chair Bill Davis; Professor of Leadership and Christian Education and BCF Collegiate Disaster Relief Team Director David Coggins; Student Life and Marketing Director Sandra Richards, and Director of Campus Safety Olan Strickland.
With the support of the local law enforcement agencies, coupled with the campus security team, BCF continues to make faculty, staff, and students safety a top priority, school officials said in the release. Another way that BCF safeguards the campus is by installing five storm shelters on the college campus. Four shelters are placed above the ground with each having varying sizes and capacities relative to the number of people designated for each shelter.
The other shelter was placed underground at the back of the campus to accommodate the small housing area.
Each shelter is rated to withstand 400 mph winds and 200 mph projectiles, making the shelters capable of protecting students from devastating winds and storms or workplace violence.
"We are entrusted with these precious lives, and their safety is a sacred responsibility," Kinchen said in the release.
By adding safety policies and implementing procedures, school officials say, BCF has increased safety awareness and provided the precautionary measures for all of the campus community.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!