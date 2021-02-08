Baptist College of Florida shifts chapel to larger campus venue

Chapel services are held at the Baptist College of Florida every Monday at 9:30 a.m. To maintain the social distancing that helps keep faculty, students, and staff safe, BCF has shifted the regular chapel services to the large BCF Wellness Center located on the Graceville campus.

The chairs have been positioned six feet apart, students are wearing masks, and hand sanitizer is located in the entranceway.

During the first week of chapel, BCF President Tom Kinchen greeted students in the new chapel environment and spoke to them from 2 Kings 6:7-8 about “viewing the times we are living through the Gospel lens,” according to a press release from BCF.

“Using the illustration from an optometrist visit, Kinchen challenged the student body, faculty, and staff to look at the current situation and determine which lens they plan to look through,” it continued. “He asked the question, ‘Which lens is better? This one or that one? Gospel or worldly? Prayerfully we will look at the positive with all the great potential for sharing the Gospel message during this time,’ the release stated.

In addition to Kinchen’s first few weeks of chapel appearances, a list of all of the chapel speakers can be found on the school's website at www.baptistcollege.edu. Although chapel services are not currently open to the public, BCF invites the community to watch via Facebook live (www.facebook.com/baptistcollege) or on Vimeo. Chapel speakers include BCF professors and staff serving at the college. For more information, call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.