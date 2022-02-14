Baptist College of Florida spotlights alumni

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) recently highlighted the ongoing successes of 2017 summa cum laude graduate Roselyn Zaiter Hudson with a BCF degree in business leadership, Hudson went on to graduate from the Thomas Goode School of Law at Faulkner University.

During her time at Faulkner, Hudson interned and worked at multiple legal offices including the Alabama Governor’s Legal Office, Beasley-Allen Law Firm, Houston Country Probate Office, and Faulkner Elder Law Clinic. Hudson passed the Alabama Bar in July 2020 on her first attempt and started to work in the legal field.

Hudson met her husband, BCF honors grad Colt Hudson, while a student at BCF. He serves as the senior pastor at Bellevue Baptist Church in Gadsden, Alabama. After graduating from BCF, he earned his Master of Divinity from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and is completing his Doctor of Philosophy at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. The Hudsons welcomed their first child in June of 2021.

“The Baptist College of Florida… holds a very dear place in my heart and the education that I received contributed greatly in shaping who I am as an attorney, personally and professionally,” Ms. Hudson stated.