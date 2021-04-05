 Skip to main content
Baptist College of Florida spring breakers take on Utah mission
Baptist College of Florida spring breakers take on Utah mission

For Spring Break 2021, 14 Baptist College of Florida (BCF) students joined Campus Minister Lance Beauchamp to help in a North American Mission Board (NAMB) church plant, Mosaic Church, in Provo, Utah.

As a part of NAMB’s Gen Send Spring Break initiative, the team of 15 from BCF joined a group of 13 other college students from Jonesboro, Arkansas in being trained in evangelism under the leadership of church planter Ben Neiser.

The two groups went door to door, canvassing the Maeser neighborhood in Provo, sharing the gospel and inviting residents to the Mosaic Church Easter Service. Additionally, the student teams walked through the local college campus and engaged with students there.

The BCF team also had a chance to explore a waterfall hike, the popular ski resort town of Park City, and tour Temple Square in Salt Lake City.

For more information on the mission trip or information about BCF, call 800-328-2660 or visit www.baptistcollege.edu.

