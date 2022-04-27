 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baptist College of Florida Spring Concert is May 10

BCF Spring Concert is May 10

BCF faculty and students prepare for their May 10 spring concert.

 BCF, PROVIDED

The Music and Worship Division of the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville recently announced that the annual BCF Spring Concert will be held on May 10, at 7 p.m. in the R.G. Lee Chapel.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature performers within the division.

The BCF College Singers and the BCF Jazz Band will be in the spotlight, and the concert will also showcase the school’s Guitar Ensemble. There will also be other special performances throughout the evening.

For more information, visit www.baptistcollege.edu.

