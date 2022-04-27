Baptist College of Florida Spring Concert is May 10

The Music and Worship Division of the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville recently announced that the annual BCF Spring Concert will be held on May 10, at 7 p.m. in the R.G. Lee Chapel.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature performers within the division.

The BCF College Singers and the BCF Jazz Band will be in the spotlight, and the concert will also showcase the school’s Guitar Ensemble. There will also be other special performances throughout the evening.

For more information, visit www.baptistcollege.edu.