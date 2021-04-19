Baptist College of Florida Spring Concert is May 6

The Music and Worship Division of the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) will present its annual Spring Concert on May 6, at 7 p.m. in the BCF Wellness Center located on the school’s Graceville campus.

The event will also include a time of recognition honoring retired Music Professor Buford Cox and wife, Judy.

Cox served as a distinguished Professor of Music at BCF for well over 25 years, teaching courses in piano, music theory, music technology, graduate courses, conducting, and more. Cox skillfully conducted multiple choirs and ensembles, to include the audition-only choral groups, the Women's Ensemble and the BCF College Singers. He had a part in obtaining state licensure for the school’s music education degree, as well.

“Cox has also been admired for the exquisite performances on many stages throughout his BCF career,” BCF said in a press release. “Widely known among area churches in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama, Cox has served as Minister of Music, Interims, and led revival services, tour groups, and served faithfully wherever the Lord led,” the release continued.

This year’s recognition event will feature the BCF Guitar Ensemble as well as a special performance by the BCF College Singers. The BCF Jazz Band and the school’s praise and worship team, One Voice, will also be featured.

The annual Spring Concert is free to the public and BCF Music Alumni are invited to attend a reception in Dr. Cox’s honor prior to the concert. For more information, call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.