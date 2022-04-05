 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baptist College of Florida student takes London mission

BCF Senior Mary Klein spent the fall semester in London serving with the International Mission Board.

Baptist College of Florida student Mary Klein spent the fall semester on mission in London.

She is a senior Biblical Studies major at BCF from Lakeland.

Last year, she applied with the International Mission Board (IMB) and was accepted to go to Russia for a semester. Klein had already begun raising support for her trip when the IMB withdrew missionaries from Russia for security reasons, just a few months before she was supposed to leave.

She was reassigned to London, where her sister and brother-in-law, Ross and Sarah Ponder, both BCF alumni, are missionaries.

