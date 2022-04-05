Baptist College of Florida student takes London mission

Baptist College of Florida student Mary Klein spent the fall semester on mission in London.
She is a senior Biblical Studies major at BCF from Lakeland.
Last year, she applied with the International Mission Board (IMB) and was accepted to go to Russia for a semester. Klein had already begun raising support for her trip when the IMB withdrew missionaries from Russia for security reasons, just a few months before she was supposed to leave.
She was reassigned to London, where her sister and brother-in-law, Ross and Sarah Ponder, both BCF alumni, are missionaries.