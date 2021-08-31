Baptist College of Florida students celebrate Tribes Week

Last semester, in an effort to encourage fellowship and to get students involved in the Graceville community, Baptist College of Florida student Alexis Winsor founded a campus organization based on the Twelve Tribes of Israel. It is focused on sharing the gospel in the Graceville community through service and fellowship.
The tribe organization is broken into two groups named after the Twelve Tribes of Israel.
Zebulun is led by Winsor, president of the female tribe. Issachar is led by BCF Student Nickolas Hughes, the president of the men’s tribe.
The BCF students participating in Tribes have social opportunities in which to share the gospel and get involved in the community they now call home.
Winsor explained some of the aim of the new organization. “Tribes goal is to serve the community in any way we can. Even if that means going and doing house work or yard work for locals, partnering with area ministries, or picking up trash on the side of the road,” she said. “We walk in humble service to Christ, our community, and our school. That’s why we started and that’s why we will continue. Pray for us as we go forward in love towards those around us.”
Tribes Week was held on campus Aug. 23-27, recruiting new students and welcoming back current members. The week was filled with activities to get students engaged and involved with the service organization.
In addition to events like capture the flag and a volleyball tournament, the week involved sharing with prospective members the Tribes goals of serving in the community and sharing the gospel. The week concluded with a member induction ceremony held at the BCF Lakeside Pavilion.
Some of the scheduled events for Tribes include a free community car wash, serving in the Graceville High School concession stand on Friday nights, multiple cleanup days, and putting together a campus-wide clothing drive. Every student is encouraged to join Tribes by attending the service events in the community and sharing ideas on how to reach others in the community.
Participating students are required to have 12 service hours and maintain a strong Grade Point Average (GPA) to remain in Tribes for the following semester.
