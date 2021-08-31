Baptist College of Florida students celebrate Tribes Week

Last semester, in an effort to encourage fellowship and to get students involved in the Graceville community, Baptist College of Florida student Alexis Winsor founded a campus organization based on the Twelve Tribes of Israel. It is focused on sharing the gospel in the Graceville community through service and fellowship.

The tribe organization is broken into two groups named after the Twelve Tribes of Israel.

Zebulun is led by Winsor, president of the female tribe. Issachar is led by BCF Student Nickolas Hughes, the president of the men’s tribe.

The BCF students participating in Tribes have social opportunities in which to share the gospel and get involved in the community they now call home.

Winsor explained some of the aim of the new organization. “Tribes goal is to serve the community in any way we can. Even if that means going and doing house work or yard work for locals, partnering with area ministries, or picking up trash on the side of the road,” she said. “We walk in humble service to Christ, our community, and our school. That’s why we started and that’s why we will continue. Pray for us as we go forward in love towards those around us.”