Baptist College of Florida students give blood
Baptist College of Florida students give blood

  Updated
Twice a year faculty, staff, and students at the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville board the One Blood “Big Red Bus” to participate in giving blood that could possibly save a life.

The most recent campus-wide blood drive was held on Sept. 13, and many members of the BCF family contributed throughout the day.

Donors received free goodies for participating.

According to the blood bank representatives, a total of 16 units of blood were collected. Michelle Braswell, Donor Service Specialist and Team Lead from the Marianna Branch, reported that one donor’s contribution can help save three lives.

The next BCF blood drive will be held in November. For more information, call 800-328-2660 or visit www.baptistcollege.edu.

