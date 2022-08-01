Baptist College of Florida students serve in Mississippi camp

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) sent students to Lake Forest Ranch in Macon, Mississippi for a week of service to the community July 9-15.

Their trip was BCF’s first to the area since concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined this longstanding annual BCF/Mission Camp Macon project.

BCF sent a combination class of psychology and missions students there.

“We are thrilled to be involved again in such a significant ministry,” said BCF Missions Professor and Theology Division Chair Rich Elligson, who led the group.

Lake Forest Ranch Executive Director Nick Hall was also quoted in BCF’s news release regarding the project. “We love having BCF students involved in our summer program in general and Camp Macon in particular,” he said. “And we would like very much to see our relationship continue to flourish in the future.”

Some years ago, BCF Psychology Professor Kristy Ford approached Elligson with the concept of an inter-disciplinary class, and Lake Forest Ranch became the venue. Mission Camp Macon itself began nearly twenty years ago as a week carved out by camp leadership to do ministry work in their local community.

Each day of that week, hundreds of Noxubee County teens arrive at the camp to compete in sports, study the Bible, and hear the gospel.

At the same time, teams of workers leave the camp each morning to provide Bible club activities for younger children in several church locations around the county.

As a result, the week not only provides biblical ministry to the residents of one of Mississippi’s poorest counties, but also a rich opportunity for BCF students to study and participate in multi-ethnic, multi-cultural ministry done the right way, school officials said.

“Camp Macon is custom-made for this class,” Elligson explained. “While the psychology students focus on individual participants, looking for personal struggles and engaging individual youth at their point of need, the missions students look at the ‘bigger picture;’ observing the camp itself, its structure, objectives, strategies, and effectiveness.”

All of this year’s BCF participants were new to the camp.

To learn more visit baptistcollege.edu.