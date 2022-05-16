Baptist College of Florida students served midnight breakfast

Knowing that many students are finishing research papers, taking exams, putting the final touches on class projects and clearing out their dorm rooms as each semester winds down, Baptist College of Florida President Thomas A. Kinchen several years ago initiated a way to give students at BCF a little break from the stress.

His “Midnight Breakfast” has become a beloved tradition at the school. Students can breakfast together with Kinchen, faculty, and staff serving up their eats.

On Monday, May 9, students lined up in front of the BCF dining facility at 11 p.m. – dressed in their finest sweat pants and pajamas. After a prayer of thanksgiving by graduating senior Grady Gomillion, the doors opened and students found Kinchen, their professors and school staffers on the other side to greet and encourage them before serving them the big meal.

Hash browns, grits, eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuits, gravy, French toast, cereal, and oatmeal were the midnight fare.

“A little word of encouragement and a hot meal goes a long way when students are studying hard with the intention of finishing strong,” BCF stated in a press release. After the meal, students thanked the faculty that stayed late to serve, and cheered the cooks in the Deese Center.