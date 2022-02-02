 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baptist College of Florida team takes mission in Miami
0 Comments

Baptist College of Florida team takes mission in Miami

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BCF team takes mission in Miami

BCF students participated recently in a mission to help some churches in Miami.

 BCF, PROVIDED

During the January term at the Baptist College of Florida (BCF), BCF Theology Division Chair Richard Elligson typically leads a team of students to assist with church planting efforts somewhere in the state of Florida.

This year, January 8-14, Elligson took students Wilberdo Antoine, Hugo Garcia, Billy Harrison, Hannah Hodge, Maison Fulton, and Cher Moo to Miami, where the team worked with three church planters, two Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM’s), two private Christian schools, and the Florida Baptist Children’s Home (One More Child).

“After being hampered by the pandemic for the last few years, it was great to reconnect with our Florida Baptist partners and get back to work,” Elligson said in a press release. The team’s days were filled with yard work, furniture assembly, painting and more.

Added to that was new church promotion, evangelism, relationship building, and connecting with local college students.”

Mixed throughout the schedule were designated teaching times as well as opportunities to share God’s word. After painting a room at one Christian school, the group was invited to return the following morning and lead devotional time for the students. “We were given a whole hour where we were in charge,” explained BCF Freshman Cher Moo, a Missions major. “The teachers were helpful, but it was up to us to fill the time. What a great opportunity we had.”

Later, the team was asked to speak with approximately 80 middle-schoolers at another school. That took the form of a round-table discussion with the theme of “Making Good Choices.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 26-28:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 29-31:

Local

Remains found in Marianna

  • Updated

Skeletal remains were found Sunday around 7:30 p.m. near a large billboard on State Road 71 south in Marianna, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Of…

4H accomplishments recognized
Local

4H accomplishments recognized

Jackson County Commissioners recognized Marianna High School junior Nathan Ziglar at their board meeting Tuesday night, posing with him and a …

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 22-25:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert