Baptist College of Florida team takes mission in Miami

During the January term at the Baptist College of Florida (BCF), BCF Theology Division Chair Richard Elligson typically leads a team of students to assist with church planting efforts somewhere in the state of Florida.

This year, January 8-14, Elligson took students Wilberdo Antoine, Hugo Garcia, Billy Harrison, Hannah Hodge, Maison Fulton, and Cher Moo to Miami, where the team worked with three church planters, two Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM’s), two private Christian schools, and the Florida Baptist Children’s Home (One More Child).

“After being hampered by the pandemic for the last few years, it was great to reconnect with our Florida Baptist partners and get back to work,” Elligson said in a press release. The team’s days were filled with yard work, furniture assembly, painting and more.

Added to that was new church promotion, evangelism, relationship building, and connecting with local college students.”