Baptist College of Florida to host teacher education symposium

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will host a professional development symposium for the school’s Teacher Education Division on Thursday, Sept. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The event will be held in the Kinchen Center on the BCF campus. Dr. Terri L. Mossgrove will be the special guest speaker.

Mossgrove is a career educator and researcher focused on providing meaningful and equitable educational opportunities for diverse student populations, and specifically multilingual learners.

She has worked with students in Pre-K-12 schools, adult literacy, and English for Academic Purposes (EAP). Currently, she serves as the English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) chair and adjunct professor at BCF and is a professional learning specialist for World-Class Instructional Design and Assessment (WIDA) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

During the symposium, participants will consider how Florida standards and the WIDA English Language Development Standards framework fit together. Florida has been a member of the WIDA Consortium since 2015 when it adopted the WIDA English Language Development Standards.