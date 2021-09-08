Baptist College of Florida to host teacher education symposium

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will host a professional development symposium for the school’s Teacher Education Division on Thursday, Sept. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The event will be held in the Kinchen Center on the BCF campus. Dr. Terri L. Mossgrove will be the special guest speaker.
Mossgrove is a career educator and researcher focused on providing meaningful and equitable educational opportunities for diverse student populations, and specifically multilingual learners.
She has worked with students in Pre-K-12 schools, adult literacy, and English for Academic Purposes (EAP). Currently, she serves as the English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) chair and adjunct professor at BCF and is a professional learning specialist for World-Class Instructional Design and Assessment (WIDA) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
During the symposium, participants will consider how Florida standards and the WIDA English Language Development Standards framework fit together. Florida has been a member of the WIDA Consortium since 2015 when it adopted the WIDA English Language Development Standards.
Participants will explore the components in the five ELD standards, the Key Language Uses (KLUs), and their corresponding language functions and features which are organized by grade level and content area. The four main topics of discussion by Mossgrove will be equity of opportunity and access, integration of content and language, functional approach to language development, and collaboration among stakeholders.