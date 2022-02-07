Baptist College of Florida trustees meet new members, appoint search team

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) board of trustees met in Graceville on January 25, with a full agenda on the table.

First, the board welcomed three new members.

BCF graduate Dr. Melodee Davis of Avon Park began her first term of service. Also joining the board were Don McLaughlin of Tallahassee and Glynn Rogers of Deland.

Leading the trustees as officers in the new year are: Marvin Pittman of Bartow as Chairman, Calvin Carr of Gainesville as Vice Chairman, Shelly Chandler of Bonifay as Secretary, and Tim Maynard of Fruit Cove as Immediate Past Chairman. This is the second year in office for each of these men.

BCF President Thomas Kinchen recently announced his retirement from the office that he has held for 32 years, and at the meeting a presidential search committee from the board was named to seek his replacement.

The bylaws of the college require that a five-member committee from the board membership be selected by the trustees. They are R.C. Mills of Ponte Vedra, Chris Coram of Jacksonville, Melodee Davis of Avon Park, Al Guettler of Chipley, and Otto Fernandez of Miami.