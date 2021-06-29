Baptist College of Florida welcomes First Baptist Church Orlando mission volunteers

Dozens of volunteers from First Baptist Church (FBC) in Orlando sacrificed their vacation time and resources to serve on the Baptist College of Florida’s (BCF) Graceville campus June 6-11.
The faculty, students, and staff at BCF report there were 88 in that group this time around.
The mission team from Orlando has made the trip to Graceville every summer for the past 19 years, with the exception of 2020 due to the pandemic, school officials said. Of the 88 people, there were 30 new to the mission.
There were three families that had individuals from three generations on the job. The eldest individual was 80.
The team leaders, Jim and Pat Wortham, were accompanied by their daughter-in-law, daughter and son-in-law, and four of their grandchildren. David and Anita Crews were accompanied by their son and two of their grandchildren. Dennis Blink was accompanied by his daughter and three of his grandchildren.
According to the Wortham’s, this year was a little different than previous years.
As in the past, they provided lawn maintenance throughout the campus and pressure washed buildings, ramps, sidewalks, the cement parking stops, and all of the curbs. However, their major “construction” project was the exhaustive makeover of the Clark House located in Heritage Village. The Clark House, office of the Curator for the Florida Baptist Convention Archives and the John Sullivan Chair, is over 100 years old.
The FBC Orlando volunteers pressure washed and painted the entire house. Rotted windowsills were replaced; the railings were removed, repaired, painted, and reinstalled; the lattice below the porch was removed, repaired, painted, and reinstalled; the 15 pillars were removed, repaired, painted, and reinstalled; all of the shutters were removed, cleaned, painted and reinstalled, and railings on the stairs and the handicapped ramp was painted.
It was a major undertaking since most of the wood had to be replaced and it took skilled hands to do it, school officials said.
Also, in Heritage Village, all of the upper wood in Grand Bobbie’s Pavilion was painted giving it a much-needed polish. A special lift was necessary to reach many of the places to paint and to reach limbs in the trees that needed to be cut and removed. One of the FBC Orlando team members, Bill Keller, was experienced in using the lift and gave detailed training and safety instructions to several of the team members who can now work the lift when needed, school officials said.
The Deese Center staff provided three meals each day for team member, and several younger FBC Orlando children took it upon themselves to serve as volunteers during meal time, circulating in the cafeteria with a cart and picking up all the trash from the tables and disposing of it.
The evenings were devoted to giving the volunteers a bit of entertainment.
Monday night there was a talent show emceed by Kyle Martin. On Tuesday evening, BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen and his wife, Ruth Ann Kinchen, were there to fellowship and to offer up slices of Mrs. Kinchen’s 16-layer specialty chocolate cake. Wednesday night was reserved for praise and worship, led by Orlando’s Mission Pastor Patrick Barrett.
After the worship service, FBC Orlando volunteers held their annual Graceville Summer Olympics in the Wellness Center with three teams competing against each other.
On Thursday evening, the mission team viewed a slide show highlighting everything that was accomplish during the week.
“The mission volunteers from FBC Orlando have provided an incredible labor of love to the college year after year after year,” school officials said. “ They have been such a huge blessing to the faculty, staff, and students of BCF, prayerfully so BCF can in turn be a blessing and God’s witness to the nations.
“BCF is in our prayers throughout the year,” Wortham stated, “and we look forward to doing bigger and better things in the years to come.”