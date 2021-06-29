Baptist College of Florida welcomes First Baptist Church Orlando mission volunteers

The FBC Orlando volunteers pressure washed and painted the entire house. Rotted windowsills were replaced; the railings were removed, repaired, painted, and reinstalled; the lattice below the porch was removed, repaired, painted, and reinstalled; the 15 pillars were removed, repaired, painted, and reinstalled; all of the shutters were removed, cleaned, painted and reinstalled, and railings on the stairs and the handicapped ramp was painted.

It was a major undertaking since most of the wood had to be replaced and it took skilled hands to do it, school officials said.

Also, in Heritage Village, all of the upper wood in Grand Bobbie’s Pavilion was painted giving it a much-needed polish. A special lift was necessary to reach many of the places to paint and to reach limbs in the trees that needed to be cut and removed. One of the FBC Orlando team members, Bill Keller, was experienced in using the lift and gave detailed training and safety instructions to several of the team members who can now work the lift when needed, school officials said.

The Deese Center staff provided three meals each day for team member, and several younger FBC Orlando children took it upon themselves to serve as volunteers during meal time, circulating in the cafeteria with a cart and picking up all the trash from the tables and disposing of it.