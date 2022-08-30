Baptist College of Florida welcomes new staffers

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) welcomes two new staff members, Aubree Lindow and Rashonda Johnston, both recent honor graduates of the school.

Lindow assumed the responsibility as the BCF assistant registrar and Johnston is serving as the institutional effectiveness assistant and live text manager.

Lindow graduated cum laude in May 2022 with a Bachelor’s degree in psychology. She currently serves as a first-grade Sunday school teacher and AWANA volunteer at the First Baptist Church of Chipley.

She is originally from Littleton, Illinois but her family moved to Lakeland while she was in high school. She said she learned about the college when BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen spoke to her class during her senior year of high school.

Personnel in the BCF registrar’s office, school officials said in a press release, “are especially thankful to welcome Lindow back since she previously worked part-time as the receptionist in Graceville Hall while finishing her degree, displaying an exceptional work ethic.”

Lindow will be serving alongside the BCF Registrar Stephanie Orr and the Registrar’s Assistant Emma Nichols, helping students enroll and by managing their transcripts. The registrar’s office also works closely with the admissions team recruiting prospective students and helping them maneuver through the college application process.

Johnston graduated summa cum laude in December of 2021, with a Bachelor’s degree in music. She currently serves as the church pianist at Holmes Creek Baptist Church in Chipley. Hailing from O’Brien, Johnston learned about BCF through two friends who had attended, one of which served in the admissions office.

As a music major, Johnston worked with BCF previously, leading worship services, and traveling to perform in various musical groups. Johnston has expressed her excitement at being able to stay as involved in the music and worship division.

As the Institutional Effectiveness Assistant and LiveText Manager, Johnston helps BCF to remain competitive by staying accredited and, in Johnston’s words, “keeps the school accountable and efficient.” Some of her responsibilities include maintaining and managing LiveText, an institutional data collection software. Johnston also builds the course evaluations that give students a chance to give feedback on the courses they take.

