Baptist College of Florida welcomes new students

New student orientation at the Baptist College of Florida in Graceville was held Jan. 21-22, beginning with registration and breakfast in the college dinning facility, the Deese Center.

Following breakfast, students went to the Wellness Center for a time of student-led praise and worship and a welcome message by BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen.

After the chapel service, new students went to the Mills Center on campus where they watched a series of videos designed to help them become familiar with the people, places and opportunities on and around the BCF campus, including financial aid and academic requirements,

BCF General Education Division Chair Kristy Ford, Campus Counselor Debbie Williams and Student Life and Marketing Director Sandra Richards played essential roles in the orientation.

New students met with their academic advisors over lunch and spent time with returning students pursuing like majors. After lunch, students received a campus and community overview by BCF Theology Division Chair Rich Elligson.

The first day of orientation ended with a scavenger hunt led by BCF Resident Advisors (RA) and dinner in the Deese Center.