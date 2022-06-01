Baptist College of Florida welcomes President-elect Cloer

On May 24, 2020, the trustees of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) made an historic decision with the election of Clayton Cloer, senior pastor of the Church at the Cross in Orlando, to serve as the institution’s seventh president.

Cloer will take office as president on Jan. 1, 2023, after the retirement of the current BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen.

“The BCF family wants to issue a warm welcome to the Cloer family and we are convinced that Dr. Clayton and Linda will serve with distinction and honor in this unique place,” stated Kinchen.

The Cloers are no strangers to BCF since their son, Nathan, graduated from the college with a bachelor’s degree in Ministry Studies in 2016. Kinchen further noted, “I have known Clayton Cloer for a long time. He has a heart for the local church and for the development of ministers in Bible-based, Christ-centered higher education. His experience in business, the local church, and the denomination at various levels makes him a great fit for BCF. Throughout his time of service in Florida, he has stood on the right side of the right issues and has represented Baptists well.”

“Ruth Ann and I have literally poured our lives into BCF for over 32 years,” stated Kinchen. “We have seen God do wonderful and marvelous things here. We, and the remainder of the BCF family, look forward to what our Lord will do here during the Cloer years.”