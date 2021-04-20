Baptist College of Florida's bi-vocational fund receives $30,000

Florida Baptist Financial Services recently provided a $30,000 check to the Baptist College of Florida for its Bi-vocational Ministers Scholarship Fund for qualifying students.

Tommy Green, Executive Director-Treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention, and Rick Wheeler, Executive Director/Treasurer of Florida Baptist Financial Services, partnered with BCF in establishing it in supporting bi-vocational ministers.

In a press release about the recent check, both spoke of its importance to students and their enthusiasm for the program.