 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baptist College of Florida's bi-vocational fund receives $30,000
0 comments

Baptist College of Florida's bi-vocational fund receives $30,000

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BCF’s bi-vocational fund receives $30,000 check

BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen, right, accepts check for $30,000 from Rick Wheeler, the Florida Baptist Financial Services Executive Director/Treasurer for the Bi-vocational Minister’s Scholarship Fund.

 BCF, PROVIDED

Florida Baptist Financial Services recently provided a $30,000 check to the Baptist College of Florida for its Bi-vocational Ministers Scholarship Fund for qualifying students.

Tommy Green, Executive Director-Treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention, and Rick Wheeler, Executive Director/Treasurer of Florida Baptist Financial Services, partnered with BCF in establishing it in supporting bi-vocational ministers.

In a press release about the recent check, both spoke of its importance to students and their enthusiasm for the program.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 14-16:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 10-13:

+2
Fencing comes down at Endeavor
Local

Fencing comes down at Endeavor

MARIANNA – Jackson County Commissioners met at 8 a.m. Tuesday to watch as some of the fencing around the old Dozier School for Boys was taken down.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert