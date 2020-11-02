 Skip to main content
Baptist Collegiate Ministries organizes Day of Encouragement at BCF
BCM Director Gracie McLean distributed 83 goodie bags like these during the Day of Encouragement at BCF. 

 BCF, PROVIDED

Under the leadership of BCF Professor and Campus Minister Lance Beauchamp and Baptist Collegiate Ministries Director Gracie McLean, the (BCM) team at the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville recently helped students carry out a Day of Encouragement on campus, with various activities meant to spread joy to others.

Students sent notes, flowers or special greetings during the day. McLean distributed 83 goody bags with motivational sayings attached.

“The Day of Encouragement is one of my favorite events to be in charge of at BCF, McLean said in a press release.

“I think it is very important for us to remind ourselves and others that we are all loved, no matter how we may feel. My heart behind this event is to make sure that the students and faculty at BCF know that they are so loved, cared for, and important to this world,” she continued.

"I am so thankful to be a part of brightening people’s lives through our events."

