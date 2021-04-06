Bascom seeking CDBG Hometown dollars

The town of Bascom is applying to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for a Community Development Block Grant Program Hometown Revitalization Disaster Recovery Program (CDBG-HRP) grant in the amount of $973,116.

A public hearing on the application is to be held April 15 at town hall, at 6 p.m.

The money must be used to support a primarily commercial service area. The funding is provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to assist the State of Florida in recovering from Hurricane Michael.

This funding will be administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) and can only be used for selected activities that are directly related to the disaster or for disaster recovery. Applications are due to DEO no later than April 16, 2021. Activities funded through the CDBG Program must address an unmet need directly tied to Hurricane Michael and meet one of the following National Objectives:

-Benefit low- and moderate-income (LMI) persons

-Aid in the prevention or elimination of slums or blight

-Meet a need having a particular urgency (urgent need)