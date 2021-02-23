Bascom to host business grant info sessions

Bascom will host special informational meetings at town hall on Friday, Feb. 26 and on Thursday, March 11, to communicate with businesses there about a grant the town is seeking to help them recover from Hurricane Michael.

The town hall is at 4969 Basswood Road in Bascom.

The Hometown Revitalization Program meetings are 9-10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, and at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 11.

The $60 million Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery grant program for low-to-moderate income commercial areas is the target of Bascom’s attempt to help secure some local dollars.

It is a competitive application process, and the town is now accepting interest forms from businesses that would like to be included in the application to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), which manages the grant program funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Forms will be available at the Feb. 26 and March 11 meetings, along with information about how to link to it online.