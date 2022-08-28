Bascom woman critically injured in ATV accident

Officials say she was southbound on Gemstone Road when she traveled up to the rear of another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle saw the ATV in close proximity and began to move over to the left in order to allow it to pass, officials say.

At the same time, the ATV also attempted to move over to the left and counter-steered the ATV to the right in order to avoid a collision with the other vehicle, the report stated. She lost control of the SUV, which caused it to veer right. It travelled onto the west shoulder of Gemstone and rotated clockwise until its left side collided with a mailbox at 5827 Gemstone Road. The SUV continued until overturning on its left side. It came to final rest on its left side, on the west shoulder of the road, facing northwest.