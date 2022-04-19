Baseball-themed promo box will pitch Jackson County

A baseball-themed box of items promoting Jackson County is soon going out to site-selectors as the Jackson County Economic Development Committee continues to court job-generating businesses in hopes that they’ll set up shop here.

A big batch of the 75 boxes available will be sent soon, with some left over for other prospects as those develop over time.

Site-selectors and the clients they work for are always on the lookout for shovel-ready properties in business-friendly communities that have ready access to Interstates, rail, and other key transportation routes, can provide an eager, trainable workforce, streamline the permitting process, offer incentives, and otherwise help them get up and going as soon as possible.

The items being sent to the site selectors aim to prove those things are realities in Jackson County, and those boxes will also have a collectible treasure, thanks to MLB star Jeff Mathis, a Marianna hometown boy that played on the Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series team.

He’s agreed to sign 75 commemorative baseballs from the 2021 World Series and those will be in the boxes, along with snack-sized packs of Jackson-County grown peanuts, some Cracker Jacks, and information cards about the four large sites certified as shovel-ready here. Those are in the style of baseball cards, with a picture of the featured site on the front and “statistics” about the site on the back.

The JCEDC hopes that the boxes will be a memorable response to some of the most memorable lyrics in the classic baseball stadium anthem, “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” which is sung by the crowd in the 7th inning stretch of almost every major stadium in the nation.

The content in the boxes answers a lyric in that song which demands, “Buy me some peanuts and cracker jack.”

“Let me root, root, root for the home team,” the song goes on to say. This box does that, too.

The boxes will also have some Proud Source aluminum water containers. Proud Source is based in Idaho, but recently opened up a location in Jackson County where batches of those containers are sent, empty, then filled with water drawn from the Floridan aquifer in Jackson County, and packaged here for delivery to clients around the country. The containers have the words Marianna, Florida, on the front. Many sports venues are clients of Proud Source.

JCEDC’s Zach Gilmore was thrilled to find some of those containers recently in San Francisco, California at a conference organized by Enterprise, Florida. That entity hadn’t ordered the water. It was there by happenstance: The event was at the Golden State Warriors basketball team’s arena and the venue happens to be a Proud Source client. Gilmore and some Enterprise, Florida reps had their picture taken while they were holding some of those containers in the Chase Center arena. Gilmore came home excited about seeing Marianna’s name reach so far. He and the rest of the JCEDC team are hoping the boxes will inspire some site selectors to help them cross home plate as they play ball in the serious game of attracting business.