Basford is Cattleman of the Year

Jeff Snell, Past President of the Jackson County Cattlemen’s Association, made the presentation of the Cattlemen of the Year Award on behalf of the Cattlemen’s Association and the Chamber of Commerce.

“Each year the Jackson County Cattlemen’s Association recognizes one deserving member with their most prestigious honor, recognizing them as Cattleman of the Year,” Snell said. “In 2020 the recipient was Martin Basford. Martin has been chosen for this award for his outstanding service to our organization and to the 4-H and FFA youth involved in our county through the county steer show. Martin has taken a leadership role in our organization and we’re proud to say he is our incoming president this year. I would like to congratulate Martin for his honor.”

Basford, after receiving his plaque, expressed his gratitude for it. “I truly appreciate and consider it an honor to be presented this award, both by the Cattlemen’s Association and the Chamber of Commerce,” he said.