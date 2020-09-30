 Skip to main content
BBB: Social Security scam hits Florida Panhandle
BBB: Social Security scam hits Florida Panhandle

Panhandle residents should be cautious when receiving a call from the “Social Security Administration,” according to the Better Business Bureau Serving Northwest Florida (BBB).

The BBB says several consumers have reported to receiving calls and being told that their Social Security number is being suspended because illegal activity, including money laundering, has been tied to their account.

How the scam works

You answer the phone, and it’s someone alleging to be from the Social Security Administration (SSA) or another government entity. The name on your caller ID may even back up that claim. The caller says your Social Security number has been used to fraudulently apply for a credit card or commit another crime. In order to fix the situation, the caller needs you to confirm your SSN and other personal information. If you don’t cooperate, the caller threatens to take you to court or have your Social Security number blocked or revoked.

No matter the details, the stories are designed to induce fear. Scammers hope that under pressure you will tell them your SSN and other sensitive personal information. Scammers can use SSNs to commit identity theft and file tax returns in your name to steal your refund.

How to avoid the scam

• Never give personal information to unsolicited callers. If someone contacts you without your permission, refuse to tell them any personal information.

• Remember, the SSA will never call you asking for your Social Security number. They will never ask you to pay anything, nor will they threaten your benefits.

• Don’t trust your caller ID. The internet has made it possible for scammers to use fake IDs when they call your home. If you receive a suspicious call, don’t make any important decisions based on what your caller ID says.

• Contact the Social Security Administration: If you are concerned about a call you received from someone who claims to be with the SSA, you can call the real SSA at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778).

