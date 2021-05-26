BCF adopts plan for presidential succession, approves budget

The trustees of the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) met on the campus in Graceville for their annual meeting on May 18.

The board received reports on rebuilding efforts since Hurricane Michael and changes in the school’s curriculum. The items receiving the most attention in the meeting dealt with a plan for presidential succession and the approval of the 2021-2022 operating budget.

“Recognizing the impact of COVID 19 during the last year and the growing competition in ministry preparation brought on by new and expanding programs, BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen recommended an operating budget of $5,913,000 for the 2021-2022 session,” a press release from the school stated. This total represents a decrease of $87,000 from the school’s 2020-2021 budget. Most of the cuts came as the result of recent faculty retirements, school officials said.

Kinchen also introduced the plan for presidential succession for discussion. “I want you to know several things about this plan,” stated Kinchen. “First, I asked for it. No one asked, suggested, or pressured me to ask for it. Last week I finished 31 years as president of BCF. This year, I will be 75 years old. I don’t think that I will have another 31 years to serve here. Therefore, it is a good business decision to have an orderly succession plan in place.”