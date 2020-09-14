BCF celebrates long-time team members

Baptist College of Florida President Thomas Kinchen recently celebrated 30 years of service in that role, and is the longest-serving president in the 77-year history of the school.
In a press release, the school acknowledged that milestone, as well as the longevity of two other members of the BCF team that have more than 30 years and of several that have 20 or more years of service.
“The rich history of the school and the achievements of the graduates that have passed through these doors has been mainly attributed to the years of faithful and deeply committed teaching and service of the faculty, staff, and administration,” BCF leadership stated in a press release.
Business Affairs Manager Polly K. Floyd celebrates 35 years of service to the administration of the college this year, and Piano Professor Angela E. Glover has served for 31 years teaching and leading in the music division.
Professor of Music Buford Cox has 28 years in, and Administrative Assistant to the President Laura Sowell has 27 years of service. Academic Dean and Professor of Evangelism and Missions Robin Jumper has 25 years of service.
BCF Registrar Stephanie Orr has 24 years. David Coggins, Professor of Leadership and Christian Education, Travis Freeman, Professor of Old Testament, and Mark Rathel, Professor of Theology and Philosophy have all served for 22 years at the college. Judy Fullington, Administrative Assistant to the Director of Operations/Comptroller, has served for 20 years.
“Through these men and women and others who have invested so much in the lives of BCF students, only time will tell the impact their ministry has been,” the press release stated.
