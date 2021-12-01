BCF Christmas highlights music, Heritage Village

The Music and Worship Division of the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville carried out three performances of the annual Christmas musical, “Celebrate: A Child Has Come.”

It was a collection of Christmas arrangements presented by the BCF College Singers, One Voice Praise Team, the Guitar Ensemble, and the BCF Jazz Band. The third performance was added based on demand.

A highlight was the original arrangement by BCF Senior Rashonda Johnston, “How Great Our Joy.”

Following the musical performances on Friday, Nov. 19, guests gathered in Heritage Village for the annual Holiday Heritage Festival.

The event was cancelled the last two years because of health and safety precautions due to COVID-19; however, this year, the sidewalks of the historic buildings were filled with treasures as artisans came to display their handiwork and creative skills. The sweet aroma of sugar cane juice brewing at the old mill added another treat for the senses.