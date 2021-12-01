BCF Christmas highlights music, Heritage Village

The Music and Worship Division of the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville carried out three performances of the annual Christmas musical, “Celebrate: A Child Has Come.”
It was a collection of Christmas arrangements presented by the BCF College Singers, One Voice Praise Team, the Guitar Ensemble, and the BCF Jazz Band. The third performance was added based on demand.
A highlight was the original arrangement by BCF Senior Rashonda Johnston, “How Great Our Joy.”
Following the musical performances on Friday, Nov. 19, guests gathered in Heritage Village for the annual Holiday Heritage Festival.
The event was cancelled the last two years because of health and safety precautions due to COVID-19; however, this year, the sidewalks of the historic buildings were filled with treasures as artisans came to display their handiwork and creative skills. The sweet aroma of sugar cane juice brewing at the old mill added another treat for the senses.
BCF students in the Teacher Education Division greeted elementary school students and explained the significance of maintaining their heritage, understanding the historic value of yesteryear, and lessons learned from the past. The event included servings of homemade chili, chicken perlu, hotdogs, and goodies baked by the faculty and staff wives. There was not set charge for the food but donations were accepted, and it raised over $1,150 for the scholarship fund.
“The Heritage Festival and concert provide a perfect launch pad for the holiday season on campus,” stated BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen in a press release. “This year is no exception, and I am very grateful to all of those who worked tirelessly to make this such a memorable blessing.”
In other holiday activities, the Baptist Collegiate Ministry (BCM) at BCF will co-host the Graceville Christmas Festival this year with the City of Graceville on Thursday, Dec. 2. The day will start with the Christmas parade beginning at 6 p.m. in downtown Graceville and end on Sanders Avenue in Heritage Village across from the BCF Archive building.
The BCF Jazz Band will be featured in the Christmas parade as they play Christmas carols, traveling from downtown to Heritage Village where the rest of the festivities will occur. Immediately following the parade, BCF will host a tree lighting ceremony with traditional Christmas carols led by the BCF College Singers.
According to event coordinators, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making an appearance as well as a winter wonderland full of snow, Christmas music, twinkling lights, a rock wall, giant inflatable slide, kiddie train, and some refreshments on hand for all ages.
For more information, call 850-263-3261, ext. 513, or visit www.baptistcollege.edu.