BCF Cookie Day: It’s in the bag
BAPTIST COLLEGE OF FLORIDA

BCF Cookie Day: It's in the bag

Cookie Day: It’s in the bag

Ruth Ann Kinchen, left, with Napier’s Resident Assistant Mary Klein and Housing Manager Rosie Strickland.

 BCF, PROVIDED

Cookie Day has become a tradition on the campus of the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville.

Each semester, the wife of BCF President Tom Kinchen, Ruth Ann Kinchen, spends days baking homemade cookies that she distributes to students, faculty, and staff of the college.

All parts of the campus population celebrate the day when the "Cookie Lady" makes her visit. During normal seasons, she delivers large boxes crammed with a wide variety of cookies to each residence hall and office.

During the COVID-19 era, the scene changed a bit. In the beginning there was a discussion of whether or not Cookie Day should be cancelled. That discussion was short-lived when Mrs. Kinchen vetoed the cancellation. “These students do not have their mothers here to make them cookies, so I will,” she said.

Once the decision was made that there would be a Cookie Day this semester, the logistics were addressed. Rather than cookies being placed in containers in a mixed mass, they were placed in separate bags so that each person would receive treats that had been protected from possible contamination. “Well it was more work, a lot more work, but that was the only way that I could figure to provide the added assurance of safety,” Mrs. Kinchen said.

“Not having Cookie Day was certainly not an option. Therefore, you did whatever is necessary to make it happen.”

